Clean air is a right to life: Dia Mirza on pledging for cleaner air in India

New Delhi: Breathing clean and pure air is extremely important for living. Therefore, ahead of September 7 being declared as the 'International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies' for the very first time, Dia Mirza pledges to create awareness.

The only silver lining amid the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic globally has been a significant improvement in air quality across multiple countries. Many countries observed lockdown due to which there was a complete shutdown of movement.

As the country resumes economic activity slowly but steadily in the aftermath of COVDI-19, the possible overshooting of greenhouse gas and emissions are a very real threat.

UNEP Goodwill Ambassador and UN SDG advocate Dia Mirza states these very pertinent concerns as she engages in a clean air campaign for India, furthering the global dialogue of bluer skies and a healthier environment at home. "

"We need to make every effort to build back sustainably because clean air is the right to life," said she.

"The global lockdown has lead to cleaner air than we have had in over a decade. Some of the most polluted cities in India have experienced AQI levels below 50 through the lockdown. Nature can and will recover leading to better health for all people. But the lockdown is not the solution. We need to engage in fruitful partnerships and implement strategies and policies for the global goal of clean air," Dia added.

The actor-producer is currently working with the United Nations Environment Programme in their efforts to declare September 7 as the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies in order to find sustainable solutions to the air pollution on our planet.

Dia will engage in conversation with prominent 'Clean Air Champions' who are singular change-makers championing a cleaner Earth. She feels that observing #WorldCleanAirDay will bring much-needed awareness to people and policymakers alike, fueling a change in human lifestyles to ensure a balance between man and nature.

Along with carrying the titles of UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, UNEP Ambassador and United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, Dia championed various causes, from her fight against plastic pollution to her campaign for cleaner oceans.