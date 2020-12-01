CM Yogi Adityanath to meet Akshay Kumar in Mumbai and discuss this issue

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Mumbai on Tuesday and had a line-up of meetings with Bollywood stars.

The Chief Minister reached the Maximum City around 7.30 pm. From the airport, he headed straight to the Oberoi Hotel, where he had dinner meet with Akshay Kumar.

During his second day in Mumbai, Yogi Adityanath will be visiting the Bombay Stock Exchange for the listing of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation bonds. He will then meet top investors for Defence Corridor and film city. After the meetings, CM Adityanath is expected to hold a press conference.

He will leave Mumbai for Lucknow on Wednesday evening.