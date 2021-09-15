Coldplay, BTS' maiden collaboration 'My Universe' to release on Sep 24

New Delhi: Here's some big news for the fans of British rock band Coldplay and South Korean boy band BTS.

The two iconic music groups have come together for their first collaboration with a track titled 'My Universe' which is set for release on September 24.

The official Twitter handle of Coldplay made the big announcement on Monday with the tweet: "#MyUniverse// Coldplay X BTS//September 24th//Pre-order & pre-save now."

BTS retweeted the post and wrote: "#Coldplay X #BTS - My Universe."