BTS

Coldplay, BTS' maiden collaboration 'My Universe' to release on Sep 24

Here's some big news for the fans of British rock band Coldplay and South Korean boy band BTS.

Coldplay, BTS&#039; maiden collaboration &#039;My Universe&#039; to release on Sep 24
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Here's some big news for the fans of British rock band Coldplay and South Korean boy band BTS.

The two iconic music groups have come together for their first collaboration with a track titled 'My Universe' which is set for release on September 24.

The official Twitter handle of Coldplay made the big announcement on Monday with the tweet: "#MyUniverse// Coldplay X BTS//September 24th//Pre-order & pre-save now."

BTS retweeted the post and wrote: "#Coldplay X #BTS - My Universe."

