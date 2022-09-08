College students can't stop cheering for Rashmika Mandanna - Watch VIRAL video

New Delhi: 'Pushpa' star Rashmika Mandanna is currently promoting her upcoming film, 'Goodbye' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The trailer of the film released recently and saw the actress in a completely different avatar from her previous characters, promising another wonderful performance.

'Srivalli' Rashmika Mandanna visited a suburban college in Mumbai for the event of 'Goodbye' trailer launch. Post the trailer release, fans couldn't keep calm watching Rashmika on stage and right in front of them and kept cheering for her by shouting out her name.

Rashmika wore a traditional embroidered beige coloured lehenga with an intricate design. She paired a princess-cut blouse and wore a shrug over it. Rashmika left her hair open and looked lovely as she smiled. Neena Gupta on the other hand sizzled in an orange-coloured saree. She wore an orange saree with a golden border and a sleeveless blouse. The veteran star carried a pink pouch in her hand and completed her look with a gold necklace and earrings.

The story of 'Goodbye' revolves around self-discovery, family and the celebration of life in every circumstance beautifully depicted by the Bhalla family. Goodbye also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles and is helmed by Vikash Bahl.