SP Balasubrahmanyam

'Come back soon Balu', says an emotional Ilaiyaraaja in a video message for coronavirus COVID-19 positive singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

Several personalities took to social media and wished Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery, praying for his good health. The legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja, in a video message, wished for SP Balasubrahmanyam's good health, urging him to 'come back soon'.

'Come back soon Balu', says an emotional Ilaiyaraaja in a video message for coronavirus COVID-19 positive singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

New Delhi: The popular singer SP Balasubrahmanyam was diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus and admitted to MG Healthcare, Chennai on August 5, 2020. However, a day back, the hospital confirmed that the singer has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). 

The multiple national award-winning singer is critical and is being closely monitored by a team of doctors. The MGM Healthcare, Chennai released his health bulletin which states that the veteran singer's health suffered a setback on August 13, late-night and since then he has been shifted to the ICU. He is on the life support system and his condition remains critical. 

Several personalities took to social media and wished Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery, praying for his good health. The legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja, in a video message, wished for SP Balasubrahmanyam's good health, urging him to 'come back soon'.

SP Balasubrahmanyam's son S P Charan on Friday stated: "Thanks a lot for all your concern and enquiries about my father's health. He is in ICU under ventilation. His condition is stable. Don't believe rumours. We will keep you updated about his progress regularly. Thanks again."

The video has been shared on social media by music composer Devi Shri Prasad and Dhanush. AR Rahman, Soundarya Rajinikanth, Boney Kapoor, Prasanna, Shekhar Kapur, Prasoon Joshi amongst others prayed for Balasubrahmanyam's recovery.

At the time of being admitted, the singer put out a video saying he has mild COVID-19 symptoms and that he would recover soon and assured fans of his good health.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam movies. In fact, he has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages reportedly. The singer has been showered with several awards and honours in his illustrious singing career.

