Kapil Sharma

Comedian Kapil Sharma summoned by police in fake registered cars case

'The Kapil Sharma Show' host has been summoned regarding fake registered cars seized by the Mumbai Police. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Comedian Kapil Sharma has been summoned by API Sachin Vaze from the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) in Mumbai on Thursday (January 7).

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited.)

