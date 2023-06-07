Comedian Munawar Faruqui Drops Title Track Of His Latest Album 'Madari'

New Delhi: Singer and entertainer Munawar on Tuesday dropped the title track of his album 'Madari'. The song' Madari' showcases a unique view of Munawar as a music artist.

Sharing his thoughts on the track, Munawar said, "As an artist, creating 'Madari' was a whole different experience for me. The song has so much soul in it and I'm hopeful when the audiences will hear it, they will resonate with it. It's the title song of our album, so clearly very special."

In association with Warner Music India, 'Madari' is written by Munawar. The album has a total of 8 songs.

"Today is very special for us since our album Madari is finally out for people to listen to. It's been a unique journey and we were eagerly waiting to release it in its due time. In Madari, we have a song for everyone and I really hope everyone enjoys it," he added.