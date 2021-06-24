Comedian Raju Srivastav receives threats from Pakistan, says 'I feel proud to be born in a Hindu Rashtra'

New Delhi: Ace comedian-actor Raju Srivastav, who ventured into politics in 2014 from the Samajwadi Party but later joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) same year in a gap of few days. While talking exclusively to Zee News, he talked about the threats he is getting from Pakistan.

Raju Srivastav is the Chairman of UP Film Development Council.

Opening up on threats from Pakistan, Raju Srivastav said, "These days I am getting death threats and derogatory words are used against my family. But we are not scared of these things, I feel proud to be born in a Hindu Rashtra."

Adding more, he said, "Jo Ram Ka Nahi Vo Kisi Kaam Ka Nahi" (He, who does not belong to Lord Rama, is of no use).

Earlier, in 2010, reportedly, he had received threats over his jokes on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and Pakistan during his shows.

Raju Srivastav began his cinematic career with small roles in Bollywood films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya among others. He then gained fame as a stand-up comedian with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge where he was the second runner-up.

Later, he won The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - Champions which was the spin-off of the original talent show. He was a participant in Bigg Boss season 3, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala and Nach Baliye season 6. He has also appeared on Comedy Nights with Kapil, Mazaak Mazaak Mein a.k.a. 'The Indian Mazaak League'.