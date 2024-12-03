Comedian Sunil Pal Goes Missing, Wife Files Complaint

New Delhi: Comedian and actor Sunil Pal, known for his sharp wit in stand-up comedy, has been reported missing. According to reports, Pal's wife, Sarita, filed a missing persons complaint at the Santacruz police station in Mumbai after her husband failed to respond to her calls for several hours.

Pal had left Mumbai for a show and was expected to return home on Tuesday, December 3. However, he has not arrived yet, and his phone appears to be unreachable. The police have launched an investigation into the matter, speaking to people close to the comedian to gather details about his whereabouts, the show he attended, and the individuals he interacted with.

Over the years, Sunil Pal has garnered attention for his outspoken views on the perception of comedy. One of the more recent controversies involved actor Archana Puran Singh, whom Pal criticized for her show 'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show', calling it "vulgar and cheap." Singh responded by questioning Pal's authority to comment on the show, adding, "Who is he to say anything about it?"

In response, Pal took to Instagram to address the comments, sharing a video message in which he expressed his respect for Archana, referring to her as both a teacher and a mother figure. In the video, Pal apologized, writing, "Sorry To Everyone."

Take A Look:

In addition to his comedy, Sunil Pal has appeared in several popular films, including Phir Hera Pheri, Bombay to Goa, and Kick. His most recent appearance on the big screen was in the 2018 film Teri Bhabhi Hai Pahle. Though Pal has been away from acting for some time, he has remained active on social media, where he continues to engage with his fans.

The police investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to piece together information about Pal's last known whereabouts.

(With IANS Inputs)