close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tim Conway

Comedian Tim Conway dead at 85

He was also nominated as part of the writing staff for the show, drawing three nominations and winning in 1978.

Comedian Tim Conway dead at 85
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Veteran comedian Tim Conway, who was a core member of the "The Carol Burnett Show" troupe, is dead. He was 85.

The news of Conway's demise here on Tuesday was confirmed by his representative, reported variety.com.

Over his long career, Conway was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards and won six. For "The Carol Burnett Show", he was nominated six times as a supporting performer in a variety or comedy series, winning in 1973, 1977 and 1978.

He was also nominated as part of the writing staff for the show, drawing three nominations and winning in 1978.

Paying condolences to Conway, actress Carol Burnett said in a statement: "I'm heartbroken. He was one in a million, not only as a brilliant comedian but as a loving human being. I cherish the times we had together both on the screen and off. He'll be in my heart forever."

Conway had also lent his versatile voice to a slew of animated productions ranging from "SpongeBob SquarePants" to "Scooby Doo" to the Christian video series "Hermie and Friends".

 

Tags:
Tim ConwayTim Conway deadThe Carol Burnett ShowComedianHollywood
Next
Story

Mahesh Bhatt slams destruction of Vidyasagar's statue

Must Watch

PT3M59S

SPG writes to West Bengal DGP over PM Modi’s security at West Bengal rally