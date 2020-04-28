Comedienne Bharti Singh to judge videos on VMate app, winners to get cash rewards

New Delhi: Ace comedienne Bharti Singh has joined the trending short video app VMate which is offering with a unique opportunity for its users to earn money by creating videos on the app even as they continue to stay at home due to the lockdown triggered by the deadly novel coronavirus.

The campaign, titled #GharBaitheBanoLakhpati, offers VMate users an opportunity to earn cash rewards up to Rs 3 crore by creating videos. Users can join the campaign starting on April 28, 2020. The star comedienne has also launched her own profile on the short video app to reach out to millions of Indians who have made VMate one of the most downloaded social media apps globally.

Speaking about the campaign, VMate Associate Director Nisha Pokhriyal said, “VMate has made consistent efforts to keep its users informed as well as entertained during the ongoing lockdown phase. Taking it a notch further, we have roped in Bharti Singh, who is a popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. I am sure our users will make the best use of this opportunity.”

Bharti will judge to evaluate the videos and send out Rs 40 lakh over a period of four days as a reward to select creators from April 30 to May 3.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, VMate has taken a number of steps to raise awareness. The app recently launched a profile ‘Myth Buster’, which provided WHO-sourced information in interactive and animated format. Besides, doctors were also roped in to bust myths concerning the novel virus.

Apart from this, a #21DaysChallenge was also launched wherein users were asked to up a fresh challenge each day and remain busy at their homes. It was also an opportunity to win cash rewards.

This isn’t the first time that VMate has joined hands with celebrities to organize campaigns that charm as well as benefits its users. Earlier in 2020, VMate collaborated with India’s top YouTubers Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani and dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary for #VMateAsliHolibaaz campaign.

A short movie and a foot-tapping Holi song were released as part of the campaign, which also resulted in several users winning prizes such as smartphones, television sets, etc.

Prior to that, VMate had launched a New Year campaign titled #SunnyKaNewYearCall with Bollywood diva Sunny Leone, as part of which she even went on a date with the winner of the campaign.