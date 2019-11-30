Commando 3 Day 1 Box Office Collections: Vidyut Jammwal starrer opens on a great note

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is back with the third instalment of Commando franchise. The film had a great opening at the Box Office.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Commando3 is decent on Day 1... Gathered momentum post evening shows, after a dull start in the morning... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 4.74 cr. #India biz."

Commando 2 had the highest opening amongst all the three instalments.

Commando 3 is helmed by Aditya Datt. The Commando series made the right kind of noise after its release.