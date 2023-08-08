trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2646111
Commando Actor Vidyut Jammwal's Unseen FIRST Audition Video For Undergarment Ad Commercial Goes Viral - Watch

Aug 08, 2023

New Delhi: Talented actor Vidyut Jammwal made his acting debut in the Telugu movie Sakthi in 2011. In the same year, he was seen in his maiden Hindi film Force, directed by Nishikant Kamat, starring John Abraham in the lead role. Vidyut has a huge fan following today - all thanks to his fitness mantra, and high-octane action flicks as well.  

A video clipping of his first-ever audition for an undergarment advertisement commercial has surfaced online and is now viral on social media. The actor looks fit and flaunts his chiselled body. He even poses for his side profiles and can be seen giving a shot in briefs. 

Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, Vidyut made his Tamil debut with Billa II starring starring south superstar Ajith. But he earned a name and fame after the success of Commando. He went on to appear in various films including Anjaan, Thuppakki, Baadshaho, Commando 2, Junglee, Yaara, Commando 3 and Sanak among others.

He is trained in Kalaripayattu - an Indian martial arts form from Kerala. 

In 2014, the actor was honoured as PETA's Hottest Vegetarian along with Kangana Ranaut. In 2018, he was declared as the 'Top 6 Martial Artists Around The World'.

On the persona front, after announcing an engagement in 2021 Vidyut and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani called it off two years later in 2023.

