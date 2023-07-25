'Commercial Films, Family Entertainers Are My Preferred Choice,' Says Sonam Kapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is set to return to the movies after her pregnancy and wants to do two projects yearly! Sonam, who has been a part of many successful films like Neerja (for which she won the prestigious National Award), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Raanjhana, etc, wants to pick commercial, family entertainers for her comeback to the cinemas.

Sonam says, “I have always loved to be a part of projects that have entertained audiences. As I return to the cinemas post-pregnancy, I will endeavour to do just that because it brings me joy to see people forget about their current reality to enjoy cinema and the world that it can create for us.”

The actor adds, “I’m looking to do two projects year on year from here on and I’m going to look for scripts that are hugely entertaining & engaging. I’m being drawn to subjects that appeal to a wider audience segment so that we can enjoy movies as a family, as a community.”

cre Trending Stories

Sonam says she became an actor to entertain audiences with films that can be viewed and enjoyed by all audience segments.

Sonam says, “I remember why I wanted to become an actor. Since I was a child, I loved films that I could see with my entire family. It was an experience that I looked forward to. I went through a range of emotions while seeing such films with my family. Those moments are still some of the most beautiful memories of my life. That’s the kind of cinema that I want to be a part of.”

She adds, “So, for me, commercial films, family entertainers have always been my preferred choice. As I return to the cinemas, I wish to do more such films that everyone hopefully loves.”

Sonam already has two projects under her belt that are slated to start in 2024 as she makes her big comeback.