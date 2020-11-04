Complaint filed against Poonam Pandey for shooting 'obscene' video in Goa

New Delhi: The women's wing of Goa Forward Party has filed a complaint against actress Poonam Pandey for allegedly shooting an "obscene video" at Goa's Chapoli Dam, news agency ANI reports. An FIR has also been lodged against an unknown person for shooting the video in question.

"Goa: FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam," read a tweet posted by ANI.

According to Superintendent of Police (South Goa) Pankaj Singh, an offence had been registered against unknown persons under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier in September, Poonam Pandey featured in headlines for the domestic violence case she filed against husband Sam Bombay. She claimed that he molested, threatened and assaulted her.

The incident happened in Goa, where she was shooting for a film. Sam was then arrested. However, he was granted conditional bail a day later.

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay, a producer, married in a private ceremony earlier in September. The couple took to social media to announced their wedding with a few pictures from the ceremony.