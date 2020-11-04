हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Poonam Pandey

Complaint filed against Poonam Pandey for shooting 'obscene' video in Goa

An FIR has also been lodged against an unknown person for shooting Poonam Pandey's video.

Complaint filed against Poonam Pandey for shooting &#039;obscene&#039; video in Goa
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ipoonampandey

New Delhi: The women's wing of Goa Forward Party has filed a complaint against actress Poonam Pandey for allegedly shooting an "obscene video" at Goa's Chapoli Dam, news agency ANI reports. An FIR has also been lodged against an unknown person for shooting the video in question. 

"Goa: FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam," read a tweet posted by ANI.

According to Superintendent of Police (South Goa) Pankaj Singh, an offence had been registered against unknown persons under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier in September, Poonam Pandey featured in headlines for the domestic violence case she filed against husband Sam Bombay. She claimed that he molested, threatened and assaulted her. 

The incident happened in Goa, where she was shooting for a film. Sam was then arrested. However, he was granted conditional bail a day later.

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay, a producer, married in a private ceremony earlier in September. The couple took to social media to announced their wedding with a few pictures from the ceremony.

Tags:
Poonam Pandeycomplaint against poonam pandeysam bombay
Next
Story

Sushant death case LIVE: Won't act against Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash till bail hearing, NCB tells court
  • 83,13,876Confirmed
  • 1,23,611Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,60,71,886Confirmed
  • 11,95,418Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M17S

US Election 2020: Biden Government in America this time?