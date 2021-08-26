CONFIRMED! Zareen Khan is DATING Bigg Boss fame Shivashish Mishra

New Delhi: Actress Zareen Khan is dating Bigg Boss 12 fame Shivashish Mishra. The lovebirds are currently holidaying together in Goa at an exotic resort to celebrate Shivashish’s birthday. The Bigg Boss alum took to his Instagram stories to share a video of his stunning resort in which Zareen also appears in a multicolor t-shirt and denim shorts. He calls her ‘sweety’ in the video. The actress re-posted the video on her Instagram stories.

Earlier, Zareen took to her Instagram to share a sweet birthday wish for Shivashish. “Teda hai par Mera hai Happiest Birthday my Shiv May God bless you always with all that you wish for #BirthdayBoy #ShivashishMishra @shivashish_official #ZareenKhan,” wrote The Hate Story 3 actress.

Check out her post:

It is not known how the two first met each other. Shivashish is a business tycoon from Indore and does not work in showbiz. He entered Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 12 with his best friend Sourabh Patel as a ‘Commoner Jodi’.

Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2010 opposite Salman Khan in Veer. Since then the actress had to work really hard to make a mark for herself. She has been featured in films like Aksar 2, Hate Story 3, Chanakya, Wajah Tum Ho, 1921 among others. She was last seen in 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' which was released on Disney plus Hotstar in May this year.