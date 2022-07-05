NewsLifestylePeople
KAALI POSTER ROW

Congress on Kaali poster row: 'We don't endorse anything which hurts anybody'

Kaali poster controversy: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Director Leena Manimekalai, a day after a complaint was lodged against her over the controversial poster of her new documentary.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 09:14 PM IST

Trending Photos

Congress on Kaali poster row: 'We don't endorse anything which hurts anybody'

New Delhi: Categorically rejecting the posters of 'Kaali' which have created an uproar on social media, the Congress on Tuesday said that every religion should be respected. Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said, "We respect all deities of all religions and do not endorse anything which hurts anybody."

He said that it suits the BJP when there is controversy so that the government doesn't have to answer questions on the GST and other issues.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Director Leena Manimekalai, a day after a complaint was lodged against her over the controversial poster of her new documentary.

The poster was shared by Manimekalai on social media on July 2. In the poster, Goddess 'Kaali Maa' has been shown smoking a cigarette.

The poster sparked off a massive uproar on social media and the demand to arrest the director trended on Twitter. The documentary revolves around the events that take place one evening, when Goddess 'Kaali' appears and strolls on the streets of Toronto.

On Monday, the Indian High Commission in Canada had also urged the organisers to withdraw all provocative material related to the 'Kaali' documentary.

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Plastic used in India despite ban
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Flood havoc continues in Assam, 179 killed
DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year