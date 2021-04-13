हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Corona positive Akshay Kumar back home from hospital, wife Twinkle Khanna is 'happy to have him'!

Akshay Kumar was shooting for Ram Setu recently with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Soon after Khiladi Kumar tested COVID-19 positive, his co-stars went under isolation as a precautionary measure.

Corona positive Akshay Kumar back home from hospital, wife Twinkle Khanna is &#039;happy to have him&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus a few days back and thankfully is now back home. He took to social media and informed his fans about testing positive. The actor was later hospitalised as per medical advice. 

Day after being in hospital due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Akshay Kumar has finally recovered from the illness and is back home. Actress turned author wife Twinkle Khanna took to social media and in a quirky post shared her happiness of having hubby dearest back home. Take a look: 

The actor wished his fans on the festive occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Baisakhi, Navreh, Cheti Chand, Bohag Bihu etc.

Akshay Kumar was shooting for Ram Setu recently with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Soon after Khiladi Kumar tested COVID-19 positive, his co-stars went under isolation as a precautionary measure.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' theatrical release has been postponed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The film was first delayed last year due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak and looks like once again the virus has taken a toll on its release date. 

Several celebrities including Govinda, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan amongst others tested positive for the deadly novel virus recently.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Akshay KumarSooryavanshi releaseSooryavanshiakshay kumar coronavirusakshay kumar covid 19Twinkle Khanna
Next
Story

Ramadan Mubarak! Amitabh Bachchan, Dia Mirza and other B-Town celebs extend wishes on Ramzan

Must Watch

PT16M3S

Bengal Rally 2021: BJP will find a permanent solution to the Gorkha problem, says Amit Shah