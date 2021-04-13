Corona positive Akshay Kumar back home from hospital, wife Twinkle Khanna is 'happy to have him'!

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus a few days back and thankfully is now back home. He took to social media and informed his fans about testing positive. The actor was later hospitalised as per medical advice.

Day after being in hospital due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Akshay Kumar has finally recovered from the illness and is back home. Actress turned author wife Twinkle Khanna took to social media and in a quirky post shared her happiness of having hubby dearest back home. Take a look:

The actor wished his fans on the festive occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Baisakhi, Navreh, Cheti Chand, Bohag Bihu etc.

नव संवत्सर —विक्रम संवत् 2078 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं My best wishes to every one for "Nav samvatsar- Vikram Samvat 2078" Happy Gudi Padwa, Samvatsar Padvo, Yugadi, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Baisakhi, Naba Barsha, Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu, Cheiraoba, Pana Sankranti to all — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 13, 2021

Akshay Kumar was shooting for Ram Setu recently with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Soon after Khiladi Kumar tested COVID-19 positive, his co-stars went under isolation as a precautionary measure.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' theatrical release has been postponed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The film was first delayed last year due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak and looks like once again the virus has taken a toll on its release date.

Several celebrities including Govinda, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan amongst others tested positive for the deadly novel virus recently.