Coronavirus positive famous singer SP Balasubrahmanyam critical, shifted to ICU

New Delhi: Famous singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's health has deteriorated and he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the MGM Healthcare, Chennai. He was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the deadly novel coronavirus on August 5, 2020.

The multiple national award-winning singer is critical and is being closely monitored by a team of doctors. The MGM Healthcare, Chennai has released his health bulletin which states that the veteran singer's health suffered a setback on August 13, late night and since then he has been shifted to the ICU.

He is on the life support system and his condition remains critical.

At the time of being admitted he put out a video saying he has mild COVID-19 symptoms and that he would recover soon and assured fans of his good health.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam movies. In fact, he has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages reportedly. The singer has been showered with several awards and honours in his illustrious singing career.

He bagged six National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for his works in four different languages; Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi respectively. He also won twenty-five Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Awards for his works towards Telugu cinema, numerous other state awards from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.