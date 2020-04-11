हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonu Sood

Coronavirus COVID-19: Sonu Sood distributes food among the underprivileged

Under an initiative called Shakti Annadanam launched in the name of his late father Shakti Sagar Sood, Sonu aims to feed more than 45,000 people on a daily basis in Mumbai.

Coronavirus COVID-19: Sonu Sood distributes food among the underprivileged
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: After offering his Juhu hotel for frontline COVID-19 warriors, actor Sonu Sood has now started a food distribution drive to help the needyduring theongoing lockdown.

Under an initiative called Shakti Annadanam launched in the name of his late father Shakti Sagar Sood, Sonu aims to feed more than 45,000 people on a daily basis in Mumbai.

"Right now we are all together in these tough times against the coronavirus. Some of us are blessed to have food and shelter but there are many who have not eaten meals in days and it's really difficult for them. To help these people, I've started a special food and ration drive on my father's name, which is called Shakti Annadanam. I hope I am able to help as many people as possible," the actor said.

He is also making the best use of social media to spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus, advising people on how to workout at home and maintain fitness.

 

