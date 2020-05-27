हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus COVID-19 survivor Zoa Morani donates plasma for the second time, shares note from her doctor - Pic inside

Incidentally, Karim, Zoa and sister Shaza Morani were diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted to the hospital for immediate treatment. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Zoa Morani, who battled the deadly novel coronavirus some time back and recovered well, has now begun round two of Plasma donation. Film producer Karim Morani's daughter has stepped forward to help other COVID-19 patients in recovering from the illness with Plasma Therapy. 

Zoa took to Instagram, posted a picture from the hospital bed along with a note from her doctor which reads: Plasma donation round 2...Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU , Note from my Doctor “hoping all recovered covid patients come out and donate their blood, u may be able to help someone” #NairHospital #IndiaFightsCorona #plasmaTherapy

Incidentally, Karim, Zoa and sister Shaza Morani were diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted to the hospital for immediate treatment. 

Shaza had travelled to Sri Lanka while sister Zoa went to Rajasthan. After both of them tested positive, father Karim Morani and mother Zara as a precautionary measure went to get tested. Karim was diagnosed with being COVID-19 positive while his wife's result was negative. 

Shaza and Karim Morani were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital whereas Zoa was in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Karim, Shaza and Zoa recovered well from the pandemic. 

Zoa thanked the hospital staff to taking care of her and working hard as frontline warriors on Instagram and updated fans about the family's health too.

 

