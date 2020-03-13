हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus outbreak: Salman Khan's US, Canada event pushed ahead

Salman's US and Canada tour titled 'Up, Close & Personal With Salman Khan' was scheduled to be held from April 3 to 12 this year. 

Coronavirus outbreak: Salman Khan&#039;s US, Canada event pushed ahead

New Delhi: Amidst the deadly Coronavirus outbreak across the globe, several celebrities have either cancelled or postponed their travel plans. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's much-hyped international tour too has been pushed ahead for April. 

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with fans. He wrote: #Update: The #SalmanKhan event - Up, Close & Personal With Salman Khan - to be held in #USA and #Canada from 3 to 12 April 2020 has been postponed. #CoronaVirus #COVID19

Salman's US and Canada tour titled 'Up, Close & Personal With Salman Khan' was scheduled to be held from April 3 to 12 this year. However, due to the Coronavirus scare which is on a rise globally, the step has been taken to postpone the event. 

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

 

