Coronavirus positive Malaika Arora's post trends: Koi vaccine nikal do bhai

New Delhi: Malaika Arora, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, recently shared a quirky post on Instagram waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine. In her Instagram stories, Malaika wrote, "Koi vaccine nikaal do bhai warna jawani nikal jayegi."

Take a look at her post here:

Meanwhile, the Bollywood diva, who is is quarantined at home, also shared a heartbreaking post on not being able to meet her son Arhaan. She posted a photo of Arhaan and her pet dog Casper from a distance and wrote, "'Love knows no boundaries'. With our social distancing and self quarantine in place, we still find a way to check on each other, see each other and talk. While my heart breaks to not be able to hug my two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives me so much courage and energy to power through.... #thistooshallpass."

Last Monday, via an Instagram post, Malaika said she is asymptomatic and will be quarantined at home.

"Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love," her statement read.

Malaika opened up about her COVID-19 diagnosis a day after her actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Malaika had resumed work some days ago. She returned to the sets of 'India's Best Dancer' as a judge.