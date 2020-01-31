Coronavirus scare: After Sunny Leone, Ranbir Kapoor spotted wearing a mask at airport - Photos

New Delhi: The deadly Coronavirus outbreak has raised alarm bells across the globe. While measures to tackle it are still underway, it is important for people to take precautions. And that's what our B-Town celebs are doing. Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted wearing a mask at the airport as he left Mumbai.

Ranbir wore a white tee and beige pants, pairing it with a blue Mumbai City FC cap. He waved at the paps who were busy clicking the actor. Check out the photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Earlier, actress Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber were seen wearing masks at the airport. They, in fact, urged everyone else to take precautions as airports are vulnerable to such viruses.

The deadly Coronavirus outbreak in China's Wuhan city has claimed many lives as many as 6000 cases of those affected from the illness have been reported. Cases of Coronavirus infection have been reported in Thailand, Hong Kong, US, Taiwan, Australia, Macau, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Japan, France, Canada, Vietnam, Nepal, Cambodia, Germany and United Arab Emirates.