Coronavirus

Coronavirus scare: In fresh video, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma urge people to 'stay home and stay safe' - Watch

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. 

Coronavirus scare: In fresh video, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma urge people to &#039;stay home and stay safe&#039; - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus crisis, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actress wife Anushka Sharma have released a fresh video urging everyone to stay home and stay safe. Stressing on the importance of social distancing, the power couple can be seen talking about the need of the hour - so as to stop spreading of the deadly novel virus any further. 

The couple, fondly called Virusha (Virat and Anushka) has a huge fan following and releasing an awareness video like this will surely have an impact and reach out to more people. Watch it here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Several movie and TV shoots have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the deadly novel Coronavirus scare. 

Recently, Kartik Aaryan released a monologue on practising social distancing during this time of crisis as it is imperative to combat the deadly COVID-19 outbreak. 

 

CoronavirusVirat KohliAnushka SharmaCOVID-19
