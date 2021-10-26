Costume designer kaun hai: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed trolled again

NEW DELHI: Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is making headlines for her risque, experimental outfit. This time, the actress was clicked in shimmery nude co-ords with backless top and skirt. She also donned a veil on her head.

Celeb photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of Urfi on his Instagram after which netizens didn't leave the opporunity to troll the model-actress for her bizarre sense of fashion.

"Iska costume designer kaun hai.....," wrote one. "yhi to problem hai yaar koi hai nahi na bro samjho dukh bechari ka," one user wrote. Another user wrote, "ya tklif he iss bahenji ko......"

"Pagal khane main admission bhand hai kya," a user commented. As usual, the comments were mean and some of them even went to extent to call her insane and psycho.

Earlier, Urfi had hogged the limelight with her unbuttoned pants look at the airport which caught everyone's eye. Before that, she had stepped out in a ripped denim jacket which was short enough to give a sneak-peek of her light pastel coloured bra.

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively.

She was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was known for funny one-liners and hilarious reactions inside the house, however, her stint was brief as her partner on the show Zeeshan Khan swapped his connection with Divya Aggarwal, landing Urfi in nominations.