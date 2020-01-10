Couldn't have asked for better Bollywood debut: Shalini Pandey

Mumbai: "Arjun Reddy" actress Shalini Pandey, who is all set to step into the Hindi film industry with Ranveer Singh starrer "Jayeshbhai Jordaar", says she couldn't have asked for a better Bollywood debut.

"I couldn't have asked for a better Bollywood debut than 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. I'm fortunate that I could impress my producer Maneesh Sharma and my director, Divyang Thakkar, in my auditions. I had worked really hard and it was a huge validation for my acting when I received the confirmation call from Yash Raj Films," Shalini said.

She says debuting opposite Ranveer gives her the confidence to express herself as an artiste.

"The fact that I'm debuting opposite a powerhouse superstar like Ranveer Singh gives me the confidence to express myself as an artist and prove myself in the film. I know I have to give it all when I'm acting with him. In fact, I will give my 200 per cent because he will bring it on in every single scene and deliver a 200 per cent performance," she added.

Shalini feels she will emerge out as a better actor after working with Ranveer, whom she tagged a "genius".

"He is a genius at adding layers after layers and nuances after nuances over what the script originally intended to do. So, it's amazing to be just in the same frame as him and pick up everything that he does and see his process as an actor. I think I will emerge as a better actor after doing 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'," she said.

"Jayeshbhai Jordaar" is helmed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar. It will be Ranveer's next release after "'83", in which the actor will be seen as former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.