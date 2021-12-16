COVID-19 Kareena Kapoor Khan receives treat from Rhea Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor

NEW DELHI: Actress Kareena Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19 and she shared her health update in her Instagram stories. The actress stated that she has been taking necessary precautions and has quarantined herself. Meanwhile, to cheer her up, her pal and Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor and her mother Sunita Kapoor delivered some love for the actress in the form of chocolates.

Sunita and Rhea sent some Swiss treats to Bebo, and we expect that Bebo, who loves to call herself a foodie, must have relished them.

Sharing a video on INSTA Stories of these sweet treats before she dived into, Kareena Kareena wrote, "Always cheering me up. @rheakapoor Diving right in.... @kapoorsunita."

Sunita reposted Bebo's stories and wrote on it, 'Enjoy'.

Following mommy was Rhea, who too reposted the actress’ post and wrote, "Chocolates make everything better". It's a known fact that after Rhea and Kareena teamed up for 'Veere Di Wedding', the two developed a friendly bond, and since then we see them showering love on each other on various occasions.

Kareena tested positive for COVID-19 days after she attended a party at filmmaker Karan Johar's residence to celebrate the 20 years of their iconic film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham'. KJo had also invited 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' stars Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan to the dinner.

It was reported that Seema Khan was the first one to be diagnosed with COVID-19. In fact, as per Kareena's official statement, one of the guests was coughing at Karan Johar's dinner gathering and several reported stated that it was Seema Khan.

The BMC told ANI that it was Seema who first got COVID-19 and that she had minor symptoms. On December 11, the COVID-19 report of Seema came positive. The same day Kareena and Amrita too got themselves tested and their reports also came positive on Monday.

On Wednesday, Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor and Seema Khan's son Yohaan Khan also tested positive for the novel virus.

It is to be noted that Kareena had also attended a get-together at Rhea Kapoor's residence a few days back.

