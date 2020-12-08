COVID-19 positive Varun Dhawan hits back at troll who says, 'Bhai sahi mei hua hai na?

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently took to social media and opened up on him being diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19. He shared the news on Instagram and urged everyone to stay safe.

However, while fans and celeb friends extended support to the actor wishing him a speedy recovery, haters tried trolling the actor. One such troll wrote: ‘Bhai sahi mein hua hai na? Ya phir yahan bhi normal khaasi ki overacting kar raha hai.’

To this Varun Dhawan gave an epic reply, saying: ‘Wow ur so funny. What an amazing sense of humour you have. I hope you and your family don’t have to suffer through this though they will have to suffer throught your sad excuse of humour. Get well soon son.’

Here's Varun Dhawan's post and the screenshot of their conversation:

Varun was shooting for 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' along with veterans like Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film is being helmed by Raj Mehta.