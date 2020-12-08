हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Varun Dhawan

COVID-19 positive Varun Dhawan hits back at troll who says, 'Bhai sahi mei hua hai na?

Varun Dhawan shared the news on Instagram and urged everyone to stay safe. 

COVID-19 positive Varun Dhawan hits back at troll who says, &#039;Bhai sahi mei hua hai na?

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently took to social media and opened up on him being diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19. He shared the news on Instagram and urged everyone to stay safe. 

However, while fans and celeb friends extended support to the actor wishing him a speedy recovery, haters tried trolling the actor. One such troll wrote: ‘Bhai sahi mein hua hai na? Ya phir yahan bhi normal khaasi ki overacting kar raha hai.’

To this Varun Dhawan gave an epic reply, saying: ‘Wow ur so funny. What an amazing sense of humour you have. I hope you and your family don’t have to suffer through this though they will have to suffer throught your sad excuse of humour. Get well soon son.’

Here's Varun Dhawan's post and the screenshot of their conversation: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

 

Varun was shooting for 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' along with veterans like Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film is being helmed by Raj Mehta. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Varun DhawanCoronavirusCOVID-19varun dhawan coronavirus
Next
Story

Fardeen Khan opens up on his return to Bollywood, life in London and latest viral pictures!
  • 97,03,770Confirmed
  • 1,40,958Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M40S

Union Minister Smriti Irani says, "Opposition wants APMC law to be scrapped"