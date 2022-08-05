New Delhi: Veteran actor and National award-winning star Annu Kapoor, who starred in films such as Mr India, Vicky Donor, Utsav, Darr, and Shaukeen among others is best known for hosting Close-Up Antakshari for years. The senior actor is now gearing up for his OTT stint on Amazon Prime with Crash Course.

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Annu Kapoor opened up about his acting job and how he could not become an IAS officer. He even reflected on the thought of joining politics.

He said, "I am not fit for politics. I don't have the talent to be a politician. In one of my shows, I was explaining what is the literal meaning of a politician. Poly means many and in some latent slang, tician means rengne waale keede. Politicians or those in the judiciary or bureaucracy, all the people are by-products of our system. And unfortunately, our system is one of the most corrupt, hypocritical, and pretentious systems in the world. I am not bothered about Switzerland, America, or Guatemala, I am bothered about India. And I take my motherland very very seriously and I feel very pathetic about it."

In the same interview, he spoke about Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy. He tried to explain the OTT platforms and said, "Those who are sitting on top of OTT, with due respect, have come from the ad world - who want to show everything within one minute. In the ad world, you have to sell those things which don't have quality. You try to sell a false world. And I think even cinema is that way. In cinema, you ask an actor, who is a person, to be unreal to portray a character, but to make it seem real. If the interviewer is an actress. This is your real self. I have taken you as an actor, and I am asking you to be unreal, playing the role of Arundhati Roy, and to be real also. This is acting."

He added, "Well I am just taking the name of that lady Arundhati Roy, with due respect to her, she has betrayed the country several times."

The veteran actor, who featured in several superhit shows and films will next be seen on Amazon Prime Video's Crash Course.

Produced by Owlet Films, created by Manish Hariprasad and directed by Vijay Maurya, Crash Course features an ensemble cast of eight fresh faces – Mohit Solanki, Hridhu Haroon, Anushka Kaushik, Riddhi Kumar, Bhavesh Balchandani, Aryan Singh, Hetal Gada, Anvesha Vij, starring alongside Annu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Pranay Pachauri and Bidita Bag.

The drama series, spanning 10 episodes, is a fictional account of two warring coaching institutes, and the effect it has on a group of young students who are preparing for their competitive exams, with dreams in their eyes and expectation of their families on their back.

It streams on Amazon Prime from August 5, 2022.