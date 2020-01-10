Crazy fan tries to kiss Sara Ali Khan's hand, leaves actress 'shocked'- Viral video

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next star Sara Ali Khan has emerged as one of the most adored star kids on social media. Her popularity is rising with each passing day and why not, after all, Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's gorgeous daughter has proved her acting mettle in hit debut movie 'Kedarnath' and commercial blockbuster 'Simmba'.

Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted by paps in Mumbai and that's when several of her fans too gathered to click pictures with the star. She happily obliged to pose and that's when a crazy fan shook hands with the actress and tried to plant a kiss on it.

The video was first shared by celebrity photojournalist Viral Bhayani on his social media handle and later became viral. Several fan clubs of the actress have reposted the video where Sara looks visibly shocked at the fan's gesture.

Watch viral video:

Soon, Sara Ali Khan's bodyguard comes to her rescue and stops the fan to move any further.

Sometime back, a similar incident took place when a fan tried to touch Sara inappropriately at the airport while requesting to take a picture with her.

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aajkal sequel' with Kartik Aaryan. She also has 'Coolie No.1' remake with Varun Dhawan which is helmed by his father and ace filmmaker David Dhawan.