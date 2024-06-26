New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Crew was one of the most successful movies in recent times and it broke all the shackles at the box office by minting Rs 157 crore at the box office worldwide. While everyone is going gaga over the film even after the release on the OTT, Bebo's mother-in-law and Bollywood's veteran actress Sharmila Tagore also joined the bandwagon.

The veteran diva was all praise for her bahu Kareena Kapoor Khan's film along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, she called the film absurd beyond belief.

Talking about the success of Crew in her latest interview, the veteran diva called the film entertaining and said, "It is absurd, of course, beyond belief but there are three women pulling off this adventure. One is landing a plane, one is breaking a safe, doing all kinds of things together and the camaraderie between the three is excellent because they say a woman is a woman’s worst enemy, not so here.".

Sharmila even pointed out how Crew's success will further bring better roles for females," Crew has done very well. Three women are doing all kinds of fantastic things and it has done well at the box office. This will encourage a lot of filmmakers to do women-centric films".

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been taking one film at a time and the diva is proving her versatility with each film. The actreess will be seen next in Hansal Mehta's murder mystery The Buckingham Murders.