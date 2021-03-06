हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Natasha Stankovic

Cricketer Hardik Pandya adorably hugs ladylove Natasha Stankovic, little munchkin Agastya in this lovey-dovey photo

Serbian actress-model Natasha Stankovic took to Instagram to post a picture with cricketer Hardik and son Agastya enjoying their family time. In the picture, a happy Hardik is seen hugging his wife Natasha and holding baby Agastya near a pool table. 

Cricketer Hardik Pandya adorably hugs ladylove Natasha Stankovic, little munchkin Agastya in this lovey-dovey photo
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasha Stankovic always raise the cuteness level of Instagram with their heartwarming family pictures. Earlier this week, Natasha had posted a monthly birthday post for son Agastya as he turned 7 months old! It featured the most adorable moments shared by Pandya, Stankovic and the little one. 

Recently, Natasha took to Instagram to post a picture of the trio enjoying family time. In the picture, a happy Hardik is seen hugging his wife Natasha and holding baby Agastya as well. In the second picture, Agastya is seen joyfully standing on a billiards table as Natasha holds him. She captioned the photos with a heart and star emoji and tagged her husband as well. Hardik was quick to comment on his wife’s post with a bunch of heart emojis.

Natasha and Hardik enjoy posting mushy romantic pictures of each other on social media. On Thursday (March 4), Hardik had taken to Instagram to wish Natasha on her birthday and thanked her for giving him the "best gift" referring to their son Agastya. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday my baby. It’s your birthday but I feel you gave me the best gift ever as Agastya. I am blessed. Years and years together."

The happy couple got engaged on January 1, 2020, and tied the knot during the coronavirus lockdown. In July 2020, they welcomed baby boy Agastya into their family. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Natasha StankovicHardik Pandyahardik pandya sonNatasha Stankovic photosNatasha Stankovic sonHardik Pandya Natasha Stankovic
Next
Story

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Her best pictures with mom Sridevi and dad Boney Kapoor

Must Watch

PT2M37S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day