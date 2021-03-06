Cricketer Hardik Pandya adorably hugs ladylove Natasha Stankovic, little munchkin Agastya in this lovey-dovey photo

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasha Stankovic always raise the cuteness level of Instagram with their heartwarming family pictures. Earlier this week, Natasha had posted a monthly birthday post for son Agastya as he turned 7 months old! It featured the most adorable moments shared by Pandya, Stankovic and the little one.

Recently, Natasha took to Instagram to post a picture of the trio enjoying family time. In the picture, a happy Hardik is seen hugging his wife Natasha and holding baby Agastya as well. In the second picture, Agastya is seen joyfully standing on a billiards table as Natasha holds him. She captioned the photos with a heart and star emoji and tagged her husband as well. Hardik was quick to comment on his wife’s post with a bunch of heart emojis.

Natasha and Hardik enjoy posting mushy romantic pictures of each other on social media. On Thursday (March 4), Hardik had taken to Instagram to wish Natasha on her birthday and thanked her for giving him the "best gift" referring to their son Agastya. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday my baby. It’s your birthday but I feel you gave me the best gift ever as Agastya. I am blessed. Years and years together."

The happy couple got engaged on January 1, 2020, and tied the knot during the coronavirus lockdown. In July 2020, they welcomed baby boy Agastya into their family.