Cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty make their love Instagram official with adorable cosy pics!

New Delhi: Finally, putting an end to all the speculations, Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty have made their relationship official, rather Instagram official! On Suniel Shetty's daughter's birthday, Rahul posted adorable loved-up pictures online, confirming their relationship.

KL Rahul wished his ladylove a very Happy birthday with a heart emoji. Check out their photos here:

Earlier, in July this year, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty posted separate pictures with a common friend Sonali Fabiani on Instagram (IG) stories respectively. And that kind of gave away their secret holidaying! The two enjoyed their time in England, where Team India had a five-match Test series starting in August.

Athiya recently shared a brand photoshoot picture with KL Rahul on her IG.

Reports of them being a couple first hit in 2019 as rumours mills were abuzz with them dating each other. Their social media interactions and PDA has often grabbed the headlines.

KL Rahul's full name is Kannur Lokesh Rahul and hails from Mangalore, Karnataka. The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was seen as a captain of Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020.

Athiya Shetty made her debut in Bollywood with 'Hero' in 2015 opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She later featured in 'Mubarakan', Nawabzaade and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

She will reportedly be next seen in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic film, Hope Solo.