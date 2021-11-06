हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
KL Rahul

Cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty make their love Instagram official with adorable cosy pics!

Reports of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty being a couple first hit in 2019 as rumours mills were abuzz with them dating each other. 

Cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty make their love Instagram official with adorable cosy pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Finally, putting an end to all the speculations, Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty have made their relationship official, rather Instagram official! On Suniel Shetty's daughter's birthday, Rahul posted adorable loved-up pictures online, confirming their relationship. 

KL Rahul wished his ladylove a very Happy birthday with a heart emoji. Check out their photos here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KL Rahul (@rahulkl)

Earlier, in July this year, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty posted separate pictures with a common friend Sonali Fabiani on Instagram (IG) stories respectively. And that kind of gave away their secret holidaying! The two enjoyed their time in England, where Team India had a five-match Test series starting in August.

Athiya recently shared a brand photoshoot picture with KL Rahul on her IG.

Reports of them being a couple first hit in 2019 as rumours mills were abuzz with them dating each other. Their social media interactions and PDA has often grabbed the headlines.

KL Rahul's full name is Kannur Lokesh Rahul and hails from Mangalore, Karnataka. The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was seen as a captain of Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020.

Athiya Shetty made her debut in Bollywood with 'Hero' in 2015 opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She later featured in 'Mubarakan', Nawabzaade and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. 

She will reportedly be next seen in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic film, Hope Solo.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KL RahulAthiya ShettyIndian cricketerKL Rahul girlfriendsuniel shetty daughter
Next
Story

Himani Shivpuri recalls arranging husband's funeral during 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' shoot

Must Watch

PT4M8S

DNA: If you wish to travel to space, this is how you can do!