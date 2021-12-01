Cricketer KL Raul, Athiya Shetty make first public appearance together at Tadap screening: PICS

NEW DELHI: Cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty often leave their fans surprised with their mushy social media posts about each other. It is no secret that Athiya and KL Rahul are a thing and have been dating for the last couple of years. In fact, Athiya reportedly also travels with the cricketer on his international cricket tours. However, it seems that the couple is now ready to embrace their relationship in the public eye as well.

It was to be seen at the special film screening of Athiya Shetty's brother Ahan Shetty’s debut film 'Tadap', where the alleged lovebirds made their first appearance as a couple and posed together on the red carpet for photographers. It is to be noted that neither KL Rahul nor Athiya have officially acknowledged their relationship.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the 'Tadap' film screening below:

The star-studded premiere of the 'Tadap' was attended by the entire Shetty clan, and cricketer KL Rahul happily posed with the Shettys for a family photo. Moreover, Ahan Shetty was also accompanied by his rumoured girlfriend Tania Shroff at the premiere. While Ahan wore a white shirt with black tie and black pants with a black leather jacket on top. Tania was seen in a pink and black outfit.

Suniel Shetty, who has been promoting Tadap on social media, posed with his son Ahan Shetty like a proud father. Also spotted was his wife Mana Shetty, who stole the limelight in a blue knee-length dress.