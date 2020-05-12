'Crime Patrol' actor Shafique Ansari dies of cancer at 52

New Delhi: Actor Shafique Ansari, best-known for his appearance in TV series ‘Crime Patrol’, died of cancer on Sunday (May 10). He was 52. Ansari battled thoracic cancer for two years and some months ago, he was also diagnosed with a lung infection.

Speaking to Zee News, his wife Gauhar Ansari said that the actor was well throughout the day, but in the evening, his health suddenly deteriorated and he died.

She added that Ansari was undergoing Ayurvedic treatment after which his condition has improved. However, he could not be saved. His colleagues from the film industry and old friends were by his side during the difficult time.

The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) also mourned Shafique Ansari’s death on Twitter. He was a member of the body since 2008.

“CINTAA expresses it’s deepest condolence on the demise of Mr Ansari Shafique (Member since: June 2008),” the tweet read.

Ansari entered the entertainment industry decades ago. Apart from being an actor, he was a screenwriter and an assistant director too. He is one of the screenwriters of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s 2003 film ‘Baghban’. He was a popular face of 'Crime Patrol' and starred in several episodes of the show.