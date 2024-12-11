New Delhi: Actress Sapna Singh held a protest in Bareilly after her 14-year-old son Sagar was found dead, reportedly. According to Times Of India report, the 90-minute long protest was ended on Tuesday after cops assured of action will be taken against the crime. Fresh FIR and murder case has been registered at the Bhuta police station.

It has been learnt that police have arrested 2 of Sagar's friends so far in connection with the suspicious death. "The postmortem report could not confirm the exact cause of death, but indications of poisoning or drug overdose have been found. Viscera samples have been preserved for further examination," Circle Officer (Fatehpur) Ashutosh Shivam told TOI.

Further, the report quotes Bhuta Police Station Inspector Sunil Kumar as saying, "Anuj and Sunny confessed during questioning that they had consumed drugs and alcohol with Sagar. The overdose caused Sagar to collapse. Panicking, they dragged his body to a field and left him there."

The 14-year-old Sagar was studying in class 8 and stayed with his maternal uncle in Bareilly.

Sagar's body was identified and CCTV footage revealed Anuj and Sunny's involvement in the incident. Sapna was in Mumbai and discovered about her son's death only after reaching Bareilly. She has worked in shows like Crime Patrol and Mai Ki Banno among others.