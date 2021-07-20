हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anup Soni

'Crime Patrol' host Anup Soni expresses happiness on completing 'Crime Scene Investigation' course

Actor Anup Soni has completed a course in Crime Scene Investigation from International Forensic Sciences (IFS) Department, Pune.

&#039;Crime Patrol&#039; host Anup Soni expresses happiness on completing &#039;Crime Scene Investigation&#039; course
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Anup Soni has completed a course in Crime Scene Investigation from International Forensic Sciences (IFS) Department, Pune.

On Sunday, Anup, who is best known for hosting 'Crime Patrol', took to Instagram and shared that during the recent lockdown, he enrolled himself in the investigation course.

Expressing happiness over the completion of the course, Anup wrote: "Certificate Course In 'Crime Scene Investigation' During the recent lockdown I decided to invest my time and energy into something more constructive. Yes it was extremely challenging , going back to 'studies of some sort' But definitely a choice that I am proud of #studies #study."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Annup Sonii (@anupsoni3)

Anup's post has garnered several messages of congratulations from social media users.

"Very inspiring," a user commented.

"This is amazing. Congratulations sir," another one wrote.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anup SoniInternational Forensic Sciences DepartmentCrime Scene Investigationcertified courseInstagramPune
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Raj Kundra's arrest in pornographic films case, says 'will expose underbelly of Bullywood in Tiku weds Sheru'

Must Watch

PT6M25S

Raj Kundra Soft Pornography Case on Mumbai Police: Auditions were recorded by providing greed