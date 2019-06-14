Criticism pinches, says Katrina Kaif

Mumbai: "Bharat" actress Katrina Kaif, who has been lauded for her evolution as an artiste, believes in being detached from the end result and to keep working on her craft to be better with every film.

"If I am too attached to the end result, the focus is not on the process. If the focus is not on the process, the end result cannot be achieved. Of course, praises make me feel good and criticism pinches, but that law cannot be changed," said the actress.

After last year's "Zero" in which Katrina's work was applauded, "Bharat" has elicited a positive word for her acting skills.

Talking about the new phase of her career where she is doing the balancing act of keeping everyone -- audience and critics -- happy, Katrina said, "I have been hearing this for some time, especially during the promotion of 'Bharat'.

"Thus, I went online and looked at the reviews of my initial days. I actually got some positive reviews for films like 'Namastey London', 'New York' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. In between some films didn't do well, which made people start talking about that bad phase."

Katrina, 35, was appreciated for the film "Sarkar" in 2005 and bagged awards for movies like "Raajneeti", "Jab Tak Hai Jaan", "Ek Tha Tiger", "Raajneeti" and "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara".

"That's when I realised I have to continuously do well to maintain that good phase. Of course, there will be bad phases and that are only natural. There is no actor who can claim that all his/her films are doing well. It comes for everyone, we all have our highs and lows.

"When we have lows, they stick for a while. When we have highs, they stick for a while too. In lows, I have to have the tough skin, introspect what am I doing, how to make it better. When the great phase comes, people acknowledge my performance. Then also I have to see what have I done right, without getting too attached to the end result."