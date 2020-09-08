हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
kangana ranaut. Kangana ranaut security

CRPF, IB and police officials arrive at Kangana Ranaut's Manali home ahead of her Mumbai visit

Earlier on Monday, Kangana was granted Y category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Deputy Commandant, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Himachal Police officials arrived at Kangana Ranaut's Manali home on Tuesday to chalk out plans of the actress' security ahead of her visit to Mumbai on September 9. 

Meanwhile, a police team has also been deployed outside Kangana's home after the Centre approved Y security for her. 

Kangana is set to arrive in Mumbai on September 9 amid the controversy surrounding her and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over the actress' statement comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). 

Last week, Kangana took to Twitter to claim: "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader, has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

Earlier on Monday, Kangana was granted Y category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, meanwhile, said,  "Kangana Ranaut is the daughter of our state. Her father has written to me, expressing his concerns over her security. I have informed my DGP to assess the threat and take appropriate action. A police team will be deployed with her in Manali today." 

