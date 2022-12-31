topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
SHIRLEY SETIA

Cuteness Alert: Check out the top 5 looks of 'Nikamma' actress Shirley Setia

All in all, a year of experimenting with different looks, make up, hair styles and having fun with fashion !

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 10:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Shirley Setia is truly a fresh faced talented girl, the year 2022 has been exceptionally power packed for her with some great style inspo. Check out some of her top looks in 2022!
  • For the Pre release of her film Nikamma, Shirley stunned in a sequin Sari by Kalki Fashion with open soft hair, simple dewy makeup and a charming smile !

Trending Photos

Cuteness Alert: Check out the top 5 looks of 'Nikamma' actress Shirley Setia

New Delhi: Shirley Setia is truly a fresh-faced talented girl, the year 2022 has been exceptionally power packed for her with some great style inspo. Check out some of her top looks in 2022!

For the Pre-release of her film Nikamma, Shirley stunned in a sequin Sari by Kalki Fashion with open soft hair, simple dewy makeup and a charming smile !

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shirley (@shirleysetia)

For the cover of a Magazine, Shirley wore a deep maroon coord set paired with a diamond choker, straight blow dried hair and soulful eyes !

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shirley (@shirleysetia)

In a fun flirty, Nvoius by Neha outfit, Shirley went for a half knot, orange hued sunkissed makeup and a sexy tan look !

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shirley (@shirleysetia)

Taking the notch higher, Shirley wore a black tube top that raises the temperatures and a flared black and white skirt, this was a look that cemented that she can carry anything off

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shirley (@shirleysetia)

For the promotions of her film Nikamma, Shirley wore classic hoops with a shiny bustier and wide leg pants, wth gelled wet hair in curls and fresh make up, she stunned here 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shirley (@shirleysetia)

All in all, a year of experimenting with different looks, make up, hair styles and having fun with fashion !

Live Tv

Shirley SetiaShirley Setia InstagramShirley Setia New YearShirley Setia moviesShirley Setia best pics

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896