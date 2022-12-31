Cuteness Alert: Check out the top 5 looks of 'Nikamma' actress Shirley Setia

New Delhi: Shirley Setia is truly a fresh-faced talented girl, the year 2022 has been exceptionally power packed for her with some great style inspo. Check out some of her top looks in 2022!

For the Pre-release of her film Nikamma, Shirley stunned in a sequin Sari by Kalki Fashion with open soft hair, simple dewy makeup and a charming smile !

For the cover of a Magazine, Shirley wore a deep maroon coord set paired with a diamond choker, straight blow dried hair and soulful eyes !

In a fun flirty, Nvoius by Neha outfit, Shirley went for a half knot, orange hued sunkissed makeup and a sexy tan look !

Taking the notch higher, Shirley wore a black tube top that raises the temperatures and a flared black and white skirt, this was a look that cemented that she can carry anything off

For the promotions of her film Nikamma, Shirley wore classic hoops with a shiny bustier and wide leg pants, wth gelled wet hair in curls and fresh make up, she stunned here

All in all, a year of experimenting with different looks, make up, hair styles and having fun with fashion !