Cuteness Alert! Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Pics of son Jeh on Birthday, Says, ‘He Doesn’t Want to Leave my lap’

Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped adorable pictures of her younger son Jeh as he turned two years old today.

Feb 21, 2023

Mumbai: Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan`s son Jehangir Ali Khan turned two today. Marking the special occasion, Kareena took to Instagram and dropped an adorable post. She shared two throwback pictures of Jeh from the sets of her Hansal Mehta film in London, which show him in a grumpy mood as he refuses to leave her lap. 

Describing the particular moment, Kareena wrote, "Doesn`t want to leave my lap... this situation will soon reverse. I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday son. Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, 2022. Forever and more." 

The mother-son duo`s moments left netizens in awe. "Happy Birthday darling Jeh.. And yes enjoy it while it lasts because it doesn`t," veteran actor Soni Razdan commented. "Hahahah cute," a social media user wrote. 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Karisma Kapoor also penned a cute wish for her nephew on his birthday. She posted a picture in which she is seen tying Jeh Baba`s shoe laces. "All tied up #herecomes2...Happy birthday to my J baba love you mostest #happybirthday #nephewlove #familyfirst," Karisma captioned the post. 

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The couple was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in Rhea Kapoor`s `The Crew`, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh`s next thriller film which is based on the book ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.  

