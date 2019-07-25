Cuteness alert! Taimur and Inaaya's smiles are brighter than the London sun - Pics

Cousins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are making the most of their London trip with friend Kainaat (daughter of TV presenter Rannvijay Singha). Every other day, pictures from their adorable playdates take over the internet and the latest ones were shared by Rannvijay's wife Prianka.

Taimur, Inaaya and Kainaat went to a park with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Prianka. The pictures will surely lighten up your mood. Taimur and Inaaya were twinning in matching outfits.

"I think we should start calling it 'The Green Street Summer Garden Circus'. All day every day," Prianka captioned the set of pictures.

In one of them, Taimur is seen chilling on the grass with Inaaya, Kainaat and another friend.

Take a look at the pictures here. (Swipe right to see more).

Here's a cute picture of Taimur and Inaaya watering the plants.

So adorable!

Earlier, the babies and their mommies Kareena Kapoor, Soha and Prianka had a blast at Willows Activity Farm.

Soha and Kunal checked into London last weekend and soon, they treated us to glimpses from Taimur and Inaaya's happy reunion.

Taimur has been in London for close to two months now with parents Kareena and Saif Ali Khan. After a brief holiday, the couple got busy with their work commitments there.