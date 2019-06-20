Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—June 20, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Spend a little extra time on your appearance today Aries. Show off your best physical features. You might be in the best shape you’ve ever been in and this is worth a look from people around you. All you need to do today is uplift people with your attractive and positive vibes. Happiness is all you’re getting today, so have all the fun you want.

Taurus

You’re a perfectionist and this is going to get to you today. You’re going to have unexpected visitors at your house and you might be a little panicky because you’re worried about your house looks. But don’t think too much of it because everything looks great. You’re just judging yourself a little too much.

Gemini

People are going to notice that you’re radiating a positive and happy energy today. This will make people approach you both platonically and romantically. Accept this attention in a positive way, but don’t let it get to your head. You’re going to be surrounded by friends and family all day, who will be beaming about what you mean to them. Make sure you reciprocate and show them some love as well.

Cancer

Your goals are clear to you, but you might be running into hurdles you never planned for. This isn’t a big deal. Everyone comes across things that they certainly can’t cross. Ask for help from loved ones and you’ll be out of the mess in no time. Don’t try doing it all by yourself because you’ll only fall in deeper trouble. Help is always good.

Leo

Unexpected reunions are coming your way today. People you haven’t seen and spoken to in a long time are going to show up in your life today. This might be surprising to you, but don’t worry, they’re not here to ruin anything in your life. In fact, you might want to take this opportunity to talk business and start up a new venture with one of your friends.

Virgo

You’re irritated about the fact that all the attention isn’t on you. Your irritability and annoyance is just going to drive people away from you all the more. Don’t try to grab all the attention in the room as no one would want to give one person all the attention. Instead of getting angry at this, try to uplift your mood by treating yourself to a cheat meal. Your day will change for the better.

Libra

Adjusting to others’ needs isn’t something that you’re very keen on doing. Today you’ll find yourself adjusting to the needs of the people around you. This might make you feel uncomfortable, but everyone around you will start seeing you in a new light and will appreciate the efforts you’re putting in adapting to a new surrounding. So good luck with your day.

Scorpio

Push yourself in the spotlight today. Someone might be taking credit for something that you’ve done. Make sure you let people know where you stand and remind them that you’re the one who put everything in action. Don’t let anyone stand over your work and your name. Keep your head up high and make sure people know what you’re capable of.

Sagittarius

Compromise, compromise, compromise. Today you’re going to find yourself compromising a lot. If you insist on doing things your way, you’ll come against a lot of friction. It’s a good day to agree with what others are saying, or come do a mutual agreement. Don’t force yourself on people today if you don’t want any conflict in the future.

Capricorn

You’ll find yourself wanting all the attention, and this is very unlike you and you might also feel horrible about this later. It’s okay Cap, everyone wants some attention at time and out of everyone, you deserve it the most. Don’t feel bad for wanting to be the center of attention for a change. You’re always putting others before you secretly, and it’s okay to want to put yourself first.

Aquarius

You might feel tense because someone might disregard your feelings. You feel that this person only cares about themselves and not about you. But don’t think this way. Everyone has priorities and right now, you might not be this person’s top priority. But that doesn’t mean that no one loves you. You don’t need validation from others to make yourself feel better.

Pisces

You might feel lazy today and not wanting to do anything. But don’t forget, they need you at work today. You can’t sit home and relax, there will be plenty of time to do that. Get up and go to work, help your colleagues out with whatever they need and you’ll see that it was definitely worth it being productive.