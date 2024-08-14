Dalljiet Kaur Lashes Out At Nikhil Patel; ‘How Many Women Were You Cheating On'

Mumbai: Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel are having a war of words on the internet as they are now washing their dirty linen in public. After Nikhil Patel issued a statement claiming that his marriage with Dalljet was just a Hindu act event for her parents and they were not legally bonded, the actress came out in the open and lashed out at him strongly. Dalljiet called Nikhil's statement a PR stunt and replied to him via her social media account," You had three days in India after knowing about the FIR. Which you have just admitted you knew about. If the rubbish you have printed out right now is true, you would have gone to the police station and told your story to them instead of sending it out to your PR after running away from India while the police kept telling you to visit them again and again. Your PR stories are not going to give me justice and a person like you deserves to be punished. It’s like you are so not done wanting more and more publicity. My god".

Nikhil Patel claims he wasn't divorced from first wife and Dalljiet Kaur was aware, she slams the businessman for the same.

Dalljiet even negated the claims that Nikhil made in his statement that she and her family were aware of him not being legally divorced to his first wife and still they agreed for marriage, "You and your parents showed us papers of the divorce that’s signed and was not being contested. I had even spoken to your ex-wife before the wedding if there was any chance, she wanted to come back to you. And she said no. I am not a home wrecker like your present girlfriend. Does SN know when you came to meet me in Dubai you were dating a girl called s**r.. While your wife was at home? (Which you told me in the first voice note that your wife lives in America and is coming just for a week to pick up Aari?) So how many women were you officially cheating on …That time? Three??? While we might not know many under the closet!".

The actress then called him a publicity hungry man and she concluded," You are such a shame on humanity Nikhil. You are shame of even using your card as a father. Go for therapy, meditate. And believe in the power of god. The ultimate justice is there. And I will fight for justice with the Indian judiciary to give me justice from a publicity-hungry man like you who would go to the pr with the lies instead of going to the police like a true man"

Dalljiet and Nikhil got married in May 2023 and within a few months, the actress came back to India along with her son Jaydon and since then the mud singling has been on.