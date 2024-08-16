Dalljiet Kaur Leaves Town With Son Jaydon Amid Divorce With Nikhil Patel; World Will Be My Home

New Delhi: Dalljiet Kaur took a leap of faith a second time but only faced disappointment, the actress's second marriage with businessman Nikhil Patel didn't last for a year. And now they both are throwing allegations at each other on who did wrong. Dalljiet cries she gave it all in the marriage, while Nikhil calls the marriage an event as he was officially not divorced from his first wife. Amid the mud-slinging, Dalljiet has decided to leave the town along with her son Jaydon and travel the world.

In an interaction with Times, Dalljiet revealed she will start her travel vlog and is leaving Mumbai,"

"Yes, I'm starting a new travel and food vlog. I feel that travel was the only way for me to finally step out of the dark room I have been sitting in. Now it's travel with work. I was approached for this long time back but I wasn't in the place to start something like this. Now that 1 am literally living out of a suitcase, I think it's the best time to make use of the displacement. I don't have a home but now the world will be my home."

She further mentioned." I will travel and explore and hopefully find my peace in this chaos on the way with the audience who have been pouring their love and constantly telling me to start healing. So, I have finally accepted this offer and from now on I'll travel and earn. Osho (an Indian philosopher) says when there is chaos and sadness all around, that is the best time we are forced to look inward. I think it's time for me to find the inner peace and get my son out of this and not let him see this wound forever."

Dalljiet Kaur slammed her husband Nikhil Patel for ruining her life. She even alleged cheating on him with another woman. In her latest post, she strongly slammed Nikhil and mentioned how she hasn't yet spoken about what he did to Jaydon.