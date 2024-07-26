Dalljiet Kaur Talks About Being Wronged Amid Her Divorce With Second Husband Nikhil Patel

New Delhi: Dalljiet Kaur took a leap of faith and got married for the second time to businessman Nikhil Patel, but this time too fate decided otherwise. The actress's marriage didn't last for a year and she is now in a divorce procedure with her second husband.

Being a woman and a single mother it's a tough phase for Dalljiet. Amid her divorce news with Nikhil Patel, the actress spoke about being wronged in this entire scenario.

Dalljiet took to her Instagram stories and penned a cryptic post where she questioned those who saw the wrong as there are many judgments around her second divorce. The post read, "At the end of this road, the real question would be, who saw the wrong, realised it was wrong, told me it was wrong while it was happening, and felt bad that this happened in the first place, and also had the guts to stand by me".

The actress further wrote, "Even I want to see what this journey holds ahead and who were the ones who stood by me, and who were those who chose the convenience to be on both the sides. I am letting god decide the path ahead. And also letting the universe show me the truth of everyone around me .. whether it was a relationship of years or a year… I want to see if humanity stood a chance".

Dalljiet alleged that Nikhil cheated on her and had another woman in his life and even took to her social media and indirectly slammed him. Nikhil in return asked Dalljiet to stop mud-slinging and confirmed their divorce to E Times, "In January this year, Dalljiet decided to leave Kenya with her son Jaydon and return to India, which ultimately led to our separation.

We both realized that the foundation of our blended family wasn’t as strong as we had hoped, making it hard for Dalljiet to settle in Kenya. In March 2023, we held an Indian wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Though it held cultural significance, it was not legally binding. This ceremony was intended to reassure Dalljiet’s family about her move to Kenya".

Dalljiet earlier parted ways with TV actor Shalin Bhanot in 2015 after she accused him of domestic violence.

