New Delhi: After multiple allegations by actress Dalljiet Kaur on her second husband Nikhil Patel within one year of their marriage, the man finally speaks up. Dalljiet accused Nikhil of having an extramarital affair and not legalising their marriage. Now Nikhil Patel has reportedly issued a long statement in which he accused of verbal abuse by the actress and even claimed that he tried to reconcile.

Nikhil claimed that he set up a work order for Dalljiet in Kenya and tried to reconcile, but the actress wasn't ready to give up her celebrity status. He even accused of verbal abuse by her and alleged that she cyberbullied his daughter. In his latest Nikhil even mentioned that they were not legally bounded, and it was the Hindu ceremony only for her parents and family as he was still legally married to his first wife. "This is something that Dalljiet is deliberately omitting in her chosen narrative; she was in no way misled about my status as a still-married man."

He further claimed how his teenage daughter is mentally affected by Kaur's actions, "My teenage daughter is a young woman, and Dalljiet's actions continue to place her under immense mental, social, and psychological pressure."

The statement by Nikhil further reads, "As I do take responsibility for my own actions in this scenario, it is important that Dalljiet recognise that labelling me a “cheater” and claiming that I had “extra marital affairs” is hypocritical given her level of comfort in moving to Kenya to live with me knowing full well that I was still legally married. In the past eight months since Dalljiet and Jaydon left Kenya, I have found myself subjected to intense scrutiny on social media.

Dalljiet decided to withdraw Jaydon from his prestigious British international school in Nairobi after just four days of the new term. She then informed my oldest daughter through a voice note and messaged my friends, stating her intention to leave Kenya permanently and return to India. For several weeks after Dalljiet left Kenya, I continued to keep in touch with her and we communicated on a daily basis, where I was verbally abused several times on video and phone calls in the middle of the night. I truly tried my best to ask her to work on our relationship and kept matters private. I asked her to return to Kenya so we could be a family again and work through our differences".

Dalljiet has now lashed out at Nikhil and called out all his false claims," Calling our wedding an event is shameful... In India, it is called marriage. I have given nothing but love to Aari and I will love her till the very end of my life. What you did with Jaydon is a story untold but not for long."

Indeed, the mudslinging will only worsen the current situation between Nikhil and Dalljiet.