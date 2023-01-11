topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
GOLDEN GLOBES 2023

'Dancing to Naatu Naatu': Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and others celebrate the Global Globes 2023 win!

Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and others have taken to their social media handles and celebrated India's first Golden Globe Award.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 11:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • As India is all set to bring home the Golden Globes 2023 award for the song 'Naatu Naatu' from S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR', many celebrities are congratulating the team for the win.
  • Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and others have taken to their social media handles and celebrated India's first Golden Globe Award.

Trending Photos

'Dancing to Naatu Naatu': Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and others celebrate the Global Globes 2023 win!

New Delhi: As India is all set to bring home the Golden Globes 2023 award for the song 'Naatu Naatu' from S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR', many celebrities are congratulating the team for the win. Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and others have taken to their social media handles and celebrated India's first Golden Globe Award.

SS Rajamouli sent his love for SRK's Pathaan trailer through Twitter and replying to that, Shah Rukh congratulated him for the win. He wrote, "Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!!"

Alia Bhatt, who was also an important part of Rajamouli's directorial RRR also celebrated the win by sharing the announcement video on her Instagram story. Alia added many red-heart emojis too.

Ajay Devgn, who played an important role in the magnum opus took to Twitter and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, and team RRR for bringing home the golden globe for best original song. #GoldenGlobes2023

Karan Johar too celebrated the big win and shared the announcement video on his IG story. He wrote in the caption, "Absolutely thrilled and filled with pride as #NaatuNaatu from #RRR brings home a prestigious #GoldenGlobes Award!!! Congratulations to the whole team, this is incredble for the entirety of Indian cinema!"

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared the news on his Insta story and applauded the team's win.

"This is stupendous huge congratulations to #MMKeeravani ji @ssrajamouli ji and the outstanding team of #RRRMovie #NaatuNaatu #GoldenGlobes2023," writes Renuka Shahane.

'Naatu Naatu' was in competition with 'Carolina' from 'Where the Crawdads Sing', 'Ciao Papa' from 'Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio', 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Receiving the honour was music composer M. M. Keeravani, who dedicated the award to Rajamouli and the actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr.

While accepting the award, he said: "Thank you very much for this prestigious award. This award belongs to S.S. Rajamouli for his vision, I thank him for constantly believing in me and supporting my work. N.T. Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina."

Live Tv

Golden Globes 2023Golden Globes Awards 2023RRRNaatu NaatuNaatu Naatu songRRR movie

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974