DEREK HOUGH

'Dancing With The Stars' Alums, Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert Tie The Knot In California

Last Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 07:13 AM IST|Source: ANI
'Dancing With The Stars' Alums, Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert Tie The Knot In California Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: The former contestants of 'Dancing with the Stars' Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert got married on Saturday, People reported. In front of 106 guests, the couple got married on Saturday in Monterey County, California.
 
"We're in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of this mother tree that's surrounded by all these smaller trees," Erbert told PEOPLE.

"They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We're here, planting our seeds to grow our family."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BRIDES (@brides)

The event began on Thursday with a welcome party at a stunning cliffside estate in Carmel, which Erbert had arranged with the aid of Simply Troy Lifestyle Events. It's among the most beautiful sites, claimed Hough. He said, “It's just like a fairytale."

The next day, the pair hosted a garden rehearsal dinner with family, friends, and the wedding party.

The bride and groom exchanged heartfelt vows during their emotional wedding, which was conducted by Hough's brother-in-law.

Erbert accessorised a custom Marchesa duchess satin gown with a long veil, blusher, and jewellery. Erbert praises her outfit, describing it as ‘all very just classic, timeless.’ Hough donned a black suit to the reception and another black suit to the wedding.

Numerous of the couple's well-known pals were present to celebrate the couple's big day, including Julianne Hough, Jenna Johnson, Frieda Pinto, Amy Purdy, Maria Menounos, Shawn Johnson, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Robert and Kym Herjavec, and Alfonso Ribeiro.

The newlyweds, who got engaged in June of last year, performed their first dance to Forrest Blakk's song ‘Fall Into Me’ on an antique mirror floor.

The honeymoon will thereafter take place in Italy. Hough told People, "We've never been. I mean, I've been to a competition, but that was it. We've never experienced it properly. So it's really great because it's a place that we're going to be able to experience together for the first time. And we're hitting everywhere from Lake Como, Positano, Amalfi Coast, Rome, Tuscany, and Florence. We're hitting it all." 

